Israel vs Gaza: Netanyahu trying to start another World War – Bolaji Akinyemi

Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has claimed that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is pushing for World War III.

Akinyemi stated this while speaking in an interview about Israel-Palastine crisis on ARISE Television on Tuesday.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced many millions of people and has its roots in a colonial act carried out more than a century ago.

With Israel declaring war on the Gaza Strip after an unprecedented attack by the armed Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday, the world’s eyes are again sharply focused on what might come next.

Commenting on the development, the professor of Political Science said Netanyahu wants to utilize the war between Israel and Hamas to start World War III by pitting the United States against Iran.

He said, “Netanyahu is trying to actually start a third world war by pushing America into a confrontation with Iran in this war if he could only succeed. And that is his plan to get America and Iran into a direct military confrontation, then, God help all of us.

“The Americans have said they have no evidence at all that Iran is behind what Hamas did, and yet, there are pro-Israeli journalists and scholars who are giving in into American press, scoring about Iranian involvement, all to put pressure on Biden to go into a confrontation with Iran. That will be a tragic decision, tragic for all of us.”

