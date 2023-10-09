✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Israel-Palestine war: Six journalists among those killed, injured or missing – CPJ

A member of the Israeli security forces stands near burning cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. – Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said six journalists were among the civilians who were killed, injured, or missing in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Saturday, three Palestinian journalists were shot dead while reporting.

They include Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi, a photographer for Ain Media agency who died at the Erez Crossing along the northern Gaza border, and Mohammad Jarghoun, a reporter with Smart Media who was to the east of Rafah city in the south.

Freelance journalist Mohammad El Salhi was also shot dead on the border to the east of al-Bureij, a Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Ibrahim Qanan, a correspondent for Al Ghad channel, was injured by shrapnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Two Palestinian photographers, Nidal Al-Wahidi from the Al Najah channel and Haitham Abdelwahid from the Ain Media agency have also been reported missing since Saturday.

The clash entered its third day on Monday. More than 1,000 have died from both sides, while hundreds of thousands have been rendered homeless.

