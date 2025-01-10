✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
ISRAEL: OIC condemns ‘maps of the region’ dissemination

    By .

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli authorities’ dissemination of purported maps of the region covering Arab lands in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, including incitement to the annexation of the West Bank, and the practice of genocide in the Gaza Strip, describing them as a blatant violation of international law.

The OIC reiterated its rejection of provocative Israeli practices, “which coincide with a rising spate of crimes and organised terrorism perpetrated by extremist settlers and Israeli occupation forces in all parts of the occupied Palestinian territory”.

The OIC also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards ending Israel’s 15 months-long violations and crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people.

