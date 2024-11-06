ISRAEL: Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over a breakdown in trust during the Gaza war against Hamas, his office said.

“In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust between the prime minister and the defence minister is required,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

“Although in the first months of the campaign, there was such trust and very productive work, over the past few months that trust has eroded,” he added of his Likud party colleague.

Netanyahu said he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as the new defence minister, saying he had “already proven his abilities and his contribution to national security”.

Gallant responded to his sacking by posting on social media that “the security of the state of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life”.