Israel denies reports on Gaza truce

Israel on Wednesday denied agreeing to a week long ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for a list from Hamas of hostages that the group would release.

Media reports claimed the proposed deal would include a six-to-eight-week ceasefire, expanded aid access to the Palestinian enclave, and efforts to rebuild its health system, destroyed by Israeli strikes.

In return, Israel was said to receive a list of hostages still alive and information about deceased hostages, including the locations of their remains.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the reports as “absolutely false.” In a statement issued by his office, he said Israel has not agreed to a pause in the war in exchange for a list of hostages. He accused Hamas of waging “psychological warfare.”

The statement came as negotiators met in Doha in renewed efforts to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the war, which began in October 2023, and to secure the release of approximately 100 hostages still held in Gaza. (Xinhua/NAN)