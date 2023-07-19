Islamic New Year: Kano, Osun, Sokoto declare work-free day

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, have declared today a work-free day to mark the beginning of the…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, have declared today a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) New Year.

Yusuf, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year.

He enjoined the civil servants and the people in the state to pray for peace and tranquility as well as economic development of the state and the country at large.

The governor also called on people to live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice the virtues of kindness, love and tolerance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties in Osun, Mr Mudashiru Oyedeji, said the public holiday was declared to enable Muslims in the state to enjoy the celebration.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, the president of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, said the essence of the Hijrah celebration is to promote peace and religious harmony in the state.

Olawuyi advised Muslims to be more familiar with the lunar calendar to enable them to partake in important Islamic events and activities.

He warned against divisive tendencies in the state and also cautioned against heating up the polity on religious grounds.

Adeleke’s spokesman, Malam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, said the governor would attend the grand finale of the Hijrah 1445 celebration at the Osogbo City Stadium on Saturday.

Also, the Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has declared today as public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, 1445 AH.

This was contained in a statement signed by his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

The statement said the declaration was in line with the pledge made by the governor to promote Islamic religious values in the state.

The governor wished the Muslim ummah a prosperous Islamic year.

From Salim Umar Ibrahim (Kano), Hameed Oyegbade (Osogbo) & Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto)

