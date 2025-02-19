Islamic movement to Tinubu: Prevail on security agencies to stop disrupting our activities

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, has alleged that security operatives disrupted its Nisfu Sha’aban programme in Abuja.

Nisfu Sha’aban is an annual occasion to mark the birthday of Imam Mahdi (AF), the great-grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

The birthday was celebrated across the Muslim world, and the Islamic movement under the guardianship Sayyid Ibraheem El-Zakzaky was not left behind.

In a statement on Wednesday by Professor Abdullahi Danladi on behalf of Resource Forum, Islamic movement, said as usual, all arrangements were made to mark this year’s programme in Abuja on Friday, 14th February 2025.

“No sooner had the programme started, a convoy of about 50 trucks arrived loaded with heavily armed combined forces of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian Army (NA), the DSS and others cordoned off the venue.

“The security agents immediately started harassing the participants and insisted on the people there to disperse or face their wrath, threatening to use excessive force on unarmed participants of religious activity, without any provocation,” he said.

According to the statement, the pretext of the security agents for the “unlawful disruption and harassment” of participants of the programme is that the organisers of the programme did not get permission from the FCT Commissioner of Police.

This claim, Danladi said contravenes the “freedom of association as well as clear court verdicts which established that police permission is not a requisite for peaceful association of citizens.”

This disruption with threats, he said, had inflicted trauma on the participants and caused financial and social damages.

The Islamic movement therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the heads of his security operatives to “stop disruption of our religious programmes in FCT Abuja or any other place.”

“We also demand an immediate prosecution of all those involved in violating our religious rights. We reaffirm our stand to do our religious duties and activities despite the harassment of the agents of oppression,” the statement added.