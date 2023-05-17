Islamic groups organise Training on Combating Extremism

In a bid to combat violent extremism and promote peace in Nigeria, the Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) has partnered with the Da’wah Institute…

In a bid to combat violent extremism and promote peace in Nigeria, the Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) has partnered with the Da’wah Institute of Nigeria (DIN) to train more than 500 Islamic religious leaders, women, and youth.

The initiative said it aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to identify, deconstruct, and prevent the spread of extremist ideologies and narratives.

The training, which took place from May 9th to 14th, covered a range of subjects over the course of six days.

Participants delved into faith-based doctrines, grievances, drivers of violent extremism, interreligious relations, personal development, ethical reforms, and more. By addressing key misconceptions that have contributed to radicalization, the initiative aims to provide soft, logical, and credibly referenced alternative narratives that dispel extremist arguments and ideologies.

Danlad Ayuba Sambo, a participant, expressed his gratitude for the training, stating that it had a profound impact on his life.

“The first training has changed my life,” Sambo said. “Islam is a religion that teaches us to be peaceful with one another, but some who have gone to extremes are giving the religion a violent image.”

Musa El-thani Muhammad, the Programme Manager at DIWA, emphasized the organization’s commitment to driving the initiative’s objectives down to the grassroots level and creating a sustainable impact. “We hope to achieve strengthened social cohesion, as well as an increased predisposition to preserving human dignity and the sanctity of life,” Muhammad stated.

The collaboration between DIWA and DIN in training over 500 Islamic religious leaders, women, and youth are part of efforts to address the challenges of violent extremism in Nigeria. The initiative aims to build resilience, promote peace, and foster a more harmonious society by equipping individuals with the necessary tools to counter extremist ideologies and narratives.