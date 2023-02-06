Islamic group seeks justice for Nigerians killed in B/Faso

The Jam’iyyatu Ansaariddeen Attijjaniyya (JAMAA) weekend requested justice for adherents of Tijjaniyya who were recently killed in Burkina-Faso. Addressing journalists in Abuja, Sayyidi Muhammad AlQasim…

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Sayyidi Muhammad AlQasim Yahaya, the national secretary of the group, noted that adherents of Tijjaniyya world-wide are known to regularly pay visit to the home-country of their leader, Sheikhul-Islam Alhaji Ibrahim Niasse Al-Kaulahee, particularly for conferences and Maulid celebrations.

“During such movements, convoys of vehicles from Nigeria used to travel through international borders to Kaolack, Senegal, traversing countries such as Niger, Burkina-Faso, and Mali,” Yahaya said.

He said during this year’s journey, a delegation of Nigerians, in a convoy of luxurious and mini-buses, were stopped by the Burkinabe Army on patrol and made to disembark from their buses.

“They were randomly selected without any questioning and cold-bloodedly shot to death in a most horrendous display of bestiality.

“The current number of casualties is 16 dead, while some vehicles and their occupants are yet to be accounted for.

“Deriving from the above, we hearken to urgently draw the attention of the Nigerian Government, the United Nations, and genuine human rights organisations to, as a matter of responsibility, wade into this matter and ensure that the rights of the victims of this massacre are upheld and the blood-thirsty culprits are immediately brought to book.

“All members and fellow Muslims are called upon to pray for the repose of the souls of the innocent victims,” he said.