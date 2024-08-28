Islamic centre alumni in Ebonyi get new exco

The Old Student Association of the School of Arabic and Islamic Studies (OSSAISA), Anofia, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, has elected new 10-man national executive officers of…

The Old Student Association of the School of Arabic and Islamic Studies (OSSAISA), Anofia, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, has elected new 10-man national executive officers of the association.

They emerged in Abuja at the just concluded 10th annual national convention of the OSSAISA, Ebonyi State, with the theme, ‘Unity in Purpose, Prosperity in Action: The OSSAISA Vision’.

The new officers are Ibrahim Tayyib Umar, National Ameer (leader); Habeeb Ibrahim Mbe, First National Vice Ameer; Tesleem Akosile, Second National Vice Ameer; Haroun Eze, Secretary General; Abubakar Muhammad Musa (SP), Assistant Secretary General; Saleem AbdulSalam, Public Relations Officer; Abdul Razaq Jimoh, Financial Secretary; Isa Taofeeq Raji, Treasurer; Faruq Sulaiman Yekini, Welfare Secretary; and Abdul Rahman isa Alufa, Ex-Officio.

The outgoing ameer (leader) of the OSSAISA, who is also the Mudeer (Principal) of the centre, Sheikh Abdurahman Isah, said that the call to serve as national exco is a call to duty to serve Allah and Islam.

“Whosoever serves in such capacity devoid of complaints; personal resources to be expended, time to be invested and sincerity of purpose, would have his (personal) affairs attended to by Allah,” Isah said.

Also, the newly elected national ameer, Ibrahim Tayyib Umar, said the new executives understand the enormity of the workload and the trust attached to it.

“They (new executive) are ready to give their best and ensure a cordial relationship with the mudeer (principal of the centre) to reposition the school to an enviable height,” Umar said.