Ishaku Loses Taraba South Senatorial Election

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has lost the election for the Southern Senatorial District of Taraba State to David Jimkuta of the All progressives…

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has lost the election for the Southern Senatorial District of Taraba State to David Jimkuta of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the results of the election on Monday in Wukari, the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Solomon Adeyeye, said Jimkuta scored 85,415 votes to defeat Gov. Darius of the PDP who polled 45,708 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare David Jimkuta as winner of just concluded Taraba South Senatorial district election,” the returning officer said.

In a statement after the announcement, Jimkuta expressed gratitude to the teeming youths, security agencies for ensuring the necessary peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the national assembly election.