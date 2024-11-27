Is Mutfwang grooming Plateau speaker to oust Rep Gagdi?

Political activities are quietly picking up as contenders begin to prepare for the 2027 polls across states. While potential candidates have not formally declared their ambitions, underground manoeuvres to secure key positions have started taking shape.

One of the constituencies expected to witness intense competition in Plateau State is the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam (PKK) federal constituency. This constituency is currently represented by Honourable Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, a prominent figure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) known for his strong criticism of the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The strained relationship between Gagdi and Governor Mutfwang, believed to have started during the 2023 election campaign, became more pronounced during the legal tussle over the governorship election. When the Court of Appeal nullified Mutfwang’s election, Gagdi described the ruling as “the dawn of a new era in Plateau State.” He later faced backlash after boasting that his party, the APC, would influence the Supreme Court’s decision on the governorship election petition.

Gagdi was notably absent on Sunday when former governor of the state, Simon Lalong, led opposition lawmakers from the National Assembly on a visit to Governor Mutfwang.

The PKK federal constituency is one of Plateau State’s most politically dynamic areas. Known for its vibrant political scene. It comprises three local government areas: Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam.

Weekend Trust gathered that intense political manoeuvring is ongoing within the three local governments that form the PKK constituency. The speculation is rife that Governor Mutfwang is determined to ensure that the next representative of the constituency is a loyalist.

The PKK constituency had been a stronghold of the PDP for five consecutive terms until 2019 when Gagdi of the APC defeated Timothy Golu, a PDP stalwart who now serves as Governor Mutfwang’s adviser on strategic communication. In the 2023 election, Gagdi retained his seat by defeating Chrysanthus Ziphion of the PDP.

The constituency is renowned for its complex political dynamics, with numerous interest groups and stakeholders vying for influence. Given the prevailing political climate, observers believe the competition will intensify as both the ruling PDP and the opposition APC shift their focus to the constituency.

Speaker Gabriel’s emergence as a contender

Checks revealed that Hon. Dewan Gabriel, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and a member of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), is being positioned by Governor Mutfwang as a potential challenger to Gagdi. While PDP stakeholders suggest that Gabriel may not be the only aspirant, his perceived loyalty to the governor makes him a frontrunner.

According to political associates, Speaker Gabriel is expected to defect from the YPP to the PDP. This move is seen as a strategy to consolidate support among PDP members in the constituency, making it easier for Governor Mutfwang to rally stakeholders behind him.

Analysts believe that Gabriel’s role in the state assembly has demonstrated his allegiance to the governor. Despite the APC securing a majority in the assembly following the removal of PDP members through court rulings, Gabriel has remained speaker. Observers attribute this to the governor’s backing, highlighting how Gabriel delayed the swearing-in of APC lawmakers during the election dispute to ensure key decisions were made in favour of the governor.

Hailing from Pankshin, Gabriel is a first-term member of the state assembly. His popularity within his constituency allowed him to defeat candidates from the PDP, APC, and LP in the last general election. Sources indicate that Gabriel has already begun extending his influence to Kanke and Kanam LGAs as part of his preparation for the 2027 elections.

It was gathered that the governor’s support is based on the speaker’s track record of loyalty and his ability to navigate complex political situations. They point out that Gabriel’s role in delaying the swearing-in of APC lawmakers allowed the governor to push through key legislative priorities. This loyalty has reportedly earned him the governor’s trust, making him the preferred candidate for the PKK seat in 2027.

Despite this, Gabriel faces significant hurdles. His lack of experience compared to Gagdi is a major disadvantage. Gagdi’s deep familiarity with the constituency and his history of electoral success give him a strong footing.

Gagdi’s experience and political clout

In contrast to Gabriel’s relative inexperience, Gagdi has been active in politics for about a decade. He began his political career in 2015, winning the state assembly seat for Kantana constituency, before securing the PKK federal seat in 2019 and retaining it in 2023.

Gagdi’s grassroots connection and record of delivering constituency projects are seen as major strengths. His generosity and accessibility have further endeared him to his constituents, giving him a firm grip on the constituency.

Apart from his efforts, Gagdi enjoys the support of Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, who hails from Kanke LGA. The minister, a strong APC figure, contested the 2023 governorship election under the party’s platform. Analysts believe Yilwatda’s influence in Kanke, an APC stronghold, could bolster Gagdi’s chances in the next election. The retention of PKK not just for Gagdi but also for Yilwatda, who is expected to run again for Plateau governor in 2027, is seen as crucial to strengthening the APC’s chances in 2027.

Pundits highlight the potential impact of the humanitarian affairs minister. If Yilwatda decides to contest the governorship in 2027, his involvement could energise APC supporters and give Gagdi an additional advantage over Gabriel.

Political pundits argue that Yilwatda’s backing, coupled with Gagdi’s established presence in the constituency, gives the lawmaker an edge. However, they caution that the race will still be challenging, with both candidates expected to face significant opposition.

Some of them, however, opined that the governor’s support for Gabriel should be a source of worry for Gagdi. They explained that this is partly because, on the two occasions that Gagdi won his election, the sitting governor was a member of his party.

It is not too early to campaign—University don

A lecturer from the Department of Political Science at the University of Jos, Sheriff Omotayo Oyewopo, weighed in on the early campaign activities. He argued that there is nothing wrong with starting campaigns this early, as it is a common strategy used by politicians to build momentum and strengthen their support base ahead of elections.

“By starting early, candidates can establish a strong foundation, connect with voters, understand their concerns, and tailor their campaigns accordingly,” he said.

Oyewopo added that early campaigning helps keep politicians accountable and ensures that the electorate is well-informed about candidates and their positions well in advance of elections. “Campaigns should begin after an election to keep those in office aware of the electorate’s expectations and offer alternatives to the status quo,” he said.

Early campaigning, particularly through social media, has become a prominent feature of the emerging political landscape.

Supporters of both Gagdi and Gabriel have taken to social media to highlight their respective achievements and rally support. Meanwhile, influential figures, including traditional and religious leaders, are being courted by both sides to secure endorsements.