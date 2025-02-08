Is dialogue answer to banditry and kidnappings in the North West?

The crises of banditry and kidnappings in Nigeria, particularly in the Northwest and Northcentral geo-political regions, continue to pose unimaginable security challenges in this country. While some advocate for dialogue (sulhu) as a viable path to mitigate the conflict, others question its feasibility, given the criminal nature of the perpetrators and the failures of previous attempts at conversation. However, history has consistently shown that negotiation and dialogue remain powerful tools for conflict resolution, paving the way for reconciliation, healing, and lasting peace among communities. This principle remains relevant even in addressing the scourge of banditry and kidnapping that has destabilised particularly the northwestern part of our beloved nation, Nigeria.

Undoubtedly, an inclusive and well-structured dialogue offers the potential for sustainable peace as it will break the cycle of violence and criminality perpetuated by bandits and kidnappers. However, this renewed push for negotiations or dialogue must be critically examined to determine its scope and whether it represents a genuine pursuit of peace or is merely a tactical manoeuvre by the criminal non-state actors seeking reprieve or another means of siphoning government funds. Therefore, given the experiences, any dialogue initiative must be carefully structured to avoid inadvertently legitimising criminal elements or undermining the military’s ongoing operations that are yielding commendable results. Without a well-defined, enforceable framework, dialogue risks becoming a temporary palliative rather than a lasting solution to the lingering issue.

For over a decade, banditry and kidnappings have ravaged communities across Nigeria, particularly in the Northwest, leaving a trail of devastation and agony. The crisis has not only claimed thousands of lives and displaced countless populations, but it has also crippled economic and social activities, especially among the rural and vulnerable communities. Farming, commerce, education, and social cohesion have suffered immensely, while kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative enterprise, thus entrenching a flourishing war economy. The humanitarian catastrophe in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara, states is staggering, with precise figures on lives lost, ransoms paid, and displaced persons remaining elusive. However, recent data paints a clearer but grim picture of the crisis’ scope. Between July 2023 and June 2024 alone, Nigerians paid at least N1.048 billion in ransom to kidnappers, according to SBM Intelligence. Their research reveals that 7,568 individuals were abducted in 1,130 incidents during this period, with Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states bearing the brunt, recording the highest numbers of both incidents and victims of these atrocities.

Disturbingly, kidnappings have become increasingly lethal, resulting in 1,056 deaths within these reported incidents. This grim reality is further echoed by Beacon Consult and Intelligence Limited, which reports a significant escalation in Nigeria’s security challenges in 2024 compared to 2023. They documented a 38.16% rise in incidents (9,001), a 20.12% increase in fatalities (11,692), and a staggering 138.99% surge in abductions (9,677) nationwide, with the Northwest and North Central regions disproportionately affected.

To further illustrate the scale of the crisis, Daily Trust newspaper on December 14, 2024, citing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report titled: “The Crime Experienced and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024”, stated that between May 2023 and April 2024, 614,937 Nigerians were killed, while 2,235,954 were kidnapped nationwide. The report further revealed that over N2.2 trillion was paid as ransom, averaging N2.7 million per incident. The Northwest recorded the highest number of deaths (206,030), followed by the Northeast (188,992), while the Southwest had the least (15,693). These combined reports demonstrate the worrying scale and impact of the banditry and kidnapping, demanding urgent and comprehensive solutions.

Despite these ongoing atrocities, calls for dialogue (sulhu) were largely absent until recently when relentless military operations, particularly in Zamfara State, are forcing the criminals onto the defensive. It is, therefore not surprising that this sudden push for negotiations has been met with scepticism, as many perceive it as a desperate move by bandits facing imminent defeat rather than a remorseful and genuine effort toward peace. The deep-seated distrust between affected communities and the government further complicates the process, as many fear that dialogue could be another misguided concession that ultimately benefits the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, rather than their victims.

Sani Kukkasheka Usman mni fnipr, is a retired senior military officer, and public relations and security consultant dedicated to national unity, peace and security. He actively shares his insights and engages with the public on his Facebook and X platforms via @skusman