Iredia, Lai, DSS DG, EFCC chair, to speak at IPI conference

Renowned media practitioner Professor Tonnie Iredia will deliver a keynote address on “Democracy, Media Freedom and the Imperative of Protecting Nigeria’s Civic Space” at the 2024 conference of the Nigeria Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria).

A statement by the organisation’s Secretary, Ahmed I. Shekarau, said the event will be held on 11 December at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel).

The Institute will also hold its annual general conference, elect new leadership and host its members and supporters to a dinner on 12 December at the same venue.

A panel of seasoned journalists has also been lined up to discuss the paper. Busola Ajibola, a press freedom advocate and deputy director at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, will moderate the discussion, which will feature Waziri Adio (founder and executive director at Agora Policy), Garba Shehu (director at Peoples Daily newspaper and former presidential spokesperson) and Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika (a professor of mass communication at the University of Lagos.

Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, the director-general of the State Security Service, will also make a presentation titled “Dissecting the Frosty Relationship between the Nigerian Media and Security Agencies.” The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi; Funke Egbemode, a former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors; Hussaini Abdu, country director of CARE; and Lanre Arogundade, director of the International Press Centre, will discuss his presentation.

In the statement, Mr Shekarau said that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, will make a short remark on “How the Media and Journalists can Partner Anti-corruption Agencies in the Fight Against Corruption.”

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, will also speak on “Government Vs Media: How to Reduce Tension, Enhance Mutual Understanding, and Avoid Censorship.”