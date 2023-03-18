Iranian girls detained for dancing to Rema’s ‘Calm Down’

Teenage Iranian girls who posted a video of themselves dancing to Rema’s “Calm Down” were reportedly imprisoned and forced to apologise. Fox News reports that…

Fox News reports that security forces began seaching for the five girls as soon as the video, which was shot west of Tehran, close to Ekbatan, became well-known online since the girls were not donning the traditional headscarves that are worn by Iranian women.

In response to the incident, Rema took to Twitter to show his admiration for the girls and other Iranian women working for a better future.

He said “To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you, and I dream with you.”