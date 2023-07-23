IPOB sit-at-home: Enugu Gov’t tells residents to go about their normal businesses

Enugu State Government has again, urged Enugu residents to disregard Monday’s sit-at-home order by the factional members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and…

Enugu State Government has again, urged Enugu residents to disregard Monday’s sit-at-home order by the factional members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their normal businesses.

The government directs the resumption of normal activities on Monday and threatened to sanction civil servants, schools, markets, and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directive in a statement he signed on Saturday in Enugu.

He said, “The Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal Monday sit-at-home order remains effective.

“In view of this, civil servants, schools, markets, financial institutions, business premises, and others, are hereby directed to resume normal activities on Monday.”

He added that the state government had restated its resolve to apply sanctions against defaulters of its cancellation of the illegal order.

“Markets that fail to open to customers on Monday shall be shut down indefinitely and shops in the markets that close on Monday shall be sealed and re-allocated to those eager to do business in the state.

“Government extends the same warning of sanctions against schools, financial institutions, shopping malls, department stores, business premises, and others that may defy its directive,” he said.

Onyia further reiterated that the illegal sit-at-home order was totally at odds with the Igbo spirit of industry, hard work, enterprise, productivity, and creativity.

“Therefore, the general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property,” he advised. (NAN)

