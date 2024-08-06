IPOB seeks referendum amid ‘IgboMustGo’ campaign

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a referendum for the Igbos to decide their status within Nigeria, amid rising tensions from…

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a referendum for the Igbos to decide their status within Nigeria, amid rising tensions from the ‘IgboMustGo’ campaign in the South West.

The group expressed frustration at the perceived dismissal of the campaign and accused high-ranking figures in the Lagos State and federal governments of sponsoring it.

Comrade Emma Powerful, the outlawed group’s Director of Media and Publicity, in a statement, criticised Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for allegedly condoning the ‘IgboMustGo’ movement while previously engaging in actions against the Igbo community.

It said the Igbos are ready to leave Nigeria, if necessary, but prefer a peaceful and democratic process through a referendum.

The statement also highlighted concerns over the safety and well-being of the Igbos amid ongoing protests and economic hardship.

“Ndigbo are not perturbed. We have seen it all in Nigeria and are prepared for any opportunity to exit Nigeria at any time. But it will be more appropriate that we are allowed to exit Nigeria peacefully and democratically to maintain good neighbourly relationships.”