IPMAN threatens strike over N100bn unpaid bridging fee

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Depot Chairmen Forum has given the federal government a seven-working-day ultimatum to clear its outstanding bridging claims, amounting to N100 billion.

In a communiqué issued on Monday in Abuja, the forum’s chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Alhassan, warned that if the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) fails to make the payment within the stipulated time, marketers will halt the loading and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

He said: “If NMDPRA does not pay our money within seven working days, we are going to withdraw our services all over the country and we are going to withdraw our tanks from loading and discharging. At the same time, we are going to lock all our stations across Nigeria.”

He said the forum is frustrated that a year after the demand for the payment was made, the NMDPRA has continued to ignore the demand.

He recalled that the NMDPRA promised to pay at the stakeholders meeting convened on the eve of the last strike action declared by Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) over the non-payment.

Alhassan said, “We are extremely frustrated that one year after our last demand as a forum, requesting the payment of over N100 billion owed our members in bridging and NTA claims by the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the management of the NMDPRA have deliberately ignored our request, even after making clear promises to pay

“One of those promises was made by the NMDPRA, at the stakeholders meeting convened on the eve of the last strike action declared by NARTO.

“At that stakeholders meeting, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) listed this same IPMAN bridging claims as part of their demands before the strike action would be called off.”

He further said the NMDPRA promised to offset the bridging claims in 40 days even in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu and the DG DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi.

He noted that however, 40 days have today become months with no hope of the payment.

He said hence, the nine northern depots comprising of Jos, Gusau, Minna, Suleja, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Yola and Maiduguri depots have become completely grounded over this lingering debt.