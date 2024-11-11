IPMAN, Dangote reach agreement on direct petrol supply

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has secured an agreement with Dangote Refinery to lift products directly.

The agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations between both parties on the supply and affordability of petroleum products.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, IPMAN president, Abubakar Garima, noted the latest agreement is poised to strengthen partnerships between parties, which will result in the regular and affordable supply of petroleum products across the country.

Garima appealed to IPMAN members to support the Dangote Refinery to strengthen economic growth.

“After meeting with Aliko Dangote and his management team in Lagos, we are pleased to announce that Dangote Refinery has agreed to supply IPMAN with PMS, AGO, and DPK directly for distribution to our depots and retail outlets.

“IPMAN members should rely on Dangote Refinery and Nigerian refineries for white products, creating more job opportunities and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda,” he said.

Earlier in November, IPMAN had cited the high logistical costs of buying petrol from the Dangote Refinery as a reason for independent marketers to seek cheaper options at other depots across the country.

The lack of agreement between both parties resulted in delays and challenges in the supply of petroleum products.