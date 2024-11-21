IPI to hold 75th anniversary world congress in Vienna

The 2025 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival will bring together the world’s leading journalists, editors, and media leaders at the historic Schönbrunn Orangery and Apothekertrakt in Vienna, Austria.

Billed for October 23 to 25, 2025, the Congress will also mark IPI’s 75th anniversary.

IPI Executive Board had approved the Anniversary date at its meeting in Munich, Germany at the weekend.

“We’re inviting the global journalism community to Vienna next October to mark 75 years of defending press freedom as a pillar of free and informed societies”, IPI Interim Director Scott Griffen said.

“This milestone comes at a crucial moment in the global fight to protect media freedom and free expression as fundamental rights. It’s a time that calls for solidarity, collaboration, and reaffirming the values that we share. Together, at the 2025 World Congress, we’ll draw from the lessons of IPI’s pioneering history to collectively strategize on how we ensure resilient, public-interest journalism for the future.”

Through interactive panels, workshops, and hands-on sessions with global experts, discussions at the 2025 IPI World Congress will address critical challenges such as journalist safety in high-risk environments, the worldwide threat to journalism from growing authoritarianism, and ensuring media sustainability through innovative business models.

A key feature of the event will be the Media Innovation Festival, which will spotlight a pioneering, global group of digital native media startups and innovators.

This festival will provide participants with a unique platform to explore tools and opportunities in business and editorial strategy that shape the future of journalism, focusing on innovation’s role in enhancing the sustainability of media organizations.

Additionally, the congress will host the 2025 IPI-IMS Awards Ceremony, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to defending press freedom worldwide and supporting the public’s ability to access independent sources of news.

The ceremony will honor their bravery and commitment, shining a light on the vital work being done to protect media independence and offering the solidarity of the global journalistic community.