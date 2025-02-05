IPI, MRA publish guide on protecting press freedom in Nigeria

The International Press Institute (IPI), based in Vienna, Austria, and Media Rights Agenda (MRA) have published a ground-breaking resource guide designed to empower journalists, media organisations, media freedom advocates and other stakeholders with comprehensive knowledge of national, regional and international laws, mechanisms and frameworks that protect press freedom in Nigeria.

Titled ‘Press Freedom in Nigeria: A Resource Guide of National, Regional, and International Laws, Mechanisms and Frameworks’, the 50-page guide was produced as part of IPI’s Africa programme, which is supported by the Government of Canada’s Office of Human Rights, Freedoms and Inclusion (OHRFI).

A statement by the Communications Officer of Media Rights Agenda, Idowu Adewale, noted that the guide is a compilation of domestic, regional, and international laws, treaties, protocols, and case law that comprise the frameworks for the protection of media freedom, the right to access information, and the safety of journalists in Nigeria. It also includes laws that limit freedom of expression and press freedom.

SPONSOR AD

According to the organisations, the guide can be used as a resource by domestic and international advocacy organisations and other stakeholders working to support and improve the environment for media freedom and journalists’ safety in Nigeria and across Africa.

MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr Ayode Longe, said the resource is intended to serve as a vital tool for understanding the legal landscape governing media freedom and offers practical insights on how to navigate and leverage legal protections to defend the rights of journalists and media practitioners.

“By mapping out the key legal provisions and institutional mechanisms available in Nigeria, at the African level and globally, the guide provides a critical reference for media professionals and advocates working to safeguard freedom of expression.”

He stressed that as threats to press freedom continue to evolve and intensify in Nigeria, it is more important than ever for journalists and media organisations to understand the legal tools available to protect themselves.

“The guide features an overview of Nigeria’s constitutional provisions and media laws protecting press freedom; key regional frameworks, such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa; relevant international instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) as well as practical tips on utilizing legal mechanisms to combat censorship, harassment, and other threats to media freedom.”

He added that the publication underscores the commitment of IPI and MRA to strengthening media freedom and fostering a safer and more enabling environment for journalism practice in Nigeria.