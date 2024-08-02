IPC condemns attacks on journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos has condemned in strong terms the reported attacks on journalists and other media professionals on Thursday while covering the…

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos has condemned in strong terms the reported attacks on journalists and other media professionals on Thursday while covering the nationwide hunger protest.

Some journalists and media professionals faced one form of attack or the other including physical assault, harassment and denial of access to cover the protest.

Some of the affected journalists were injured, arrested or had their working tools destroyed.

The Press Freedom Officer of IPC, Melody Akinjiyan, in a statement, described the attacks as a troubling repeat of history, stating that under no condition should journalists on legitimate duty be assaulted by law enforcement agencies and thugs.

“It is regrettable that the incidents were recorded despite calls by IPC and other media groups on stakeholders and security agencies to ensure a safe environment for journalists covering the protests.

“The rights of journalists to cover and report protests and other societal activities as guaranteed by the 1999 Nigeria Constitution and various regulatory frameworks have not been respected as expected,” she said.

She called on all concerned security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.