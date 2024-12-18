IPAC’s new constitution will deepen Nigeria’s democracy – Prof Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said the current move by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to adopt a new constitution would deepen democracy in the country.

Yakubu spoke in Lagos where leaders of the 19 registered political parties in the country met yesterday to review and adopt a constitution for the council.

The INEC chairman, who was represented by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami said INEC is committed to fostering a level playing field for all political parties to thrive.

Daily Trust reports that the event was aimed at adopting a constitution that would replace the existing code of conduct being used by IPAC to guide its operations.

It was also designed to foster the implementation of women ranking in politics and to ensure that many women participate actively by contesting the 2027 general elections in their large numbers.

Prof Yakubu said the collaboration between IPAC and Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD, the organisers of the event “Demonstrates an exemplary commitment to deepening democracy, and fostering inclusivity in Nigeria.”

IPAC National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, also said having a constitution will enhance accountability, transparency, and the rule of law within the council.

“This is a natural step in IPAC’s evolution as a democratic organization and will enhance IPAC’s credibility and legitimacy, both domestically and internationally,” he added.

Country Director of the WFD, Adebowale Olorunmola, decried low percentage of women participation in politics, saying “A well-developed constitution will enable IPAC to not only mediate inter- party relations but also become a champion of good governance, peaceful electoral processes, and gender-inclusive politics.”