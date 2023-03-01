IPAC passes vote of confidence on INEC chair

The Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) has passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,…

Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani, said this on Tuesday at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Sani said that Saturday’s election was credible, and nobody should ‘throw the baby with the bath water’.

“We are here with most of the members of the council. We are here to express our delight that this process should continue, this is because when democracy fails political parties are the first casualties and the politicians are the biggest losers.

“Democracy is crucial to the people of this country and we believe that the elections are the fundamental pillars of our democracy. So the mere fact that we held this election amid the current circumstances we need to congratulate this country,” Sani said.

Also speaking the National Chairman/presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, while reiterating what the IPAC chairman said noted that the nation had passed through many elections, adding that there was nowhere in the world where there were no problems even in the US.

He urged Nigerians not to burn down the country, saying Nigeria must exist before anybody could seek justice.

He noted during the election the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) performed optimally.

Responding, the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will review and reverse itself in accordance with Section 65 of the new Electoral Act “where it is absolutely necessary.”