IPAC constitutes 47-man c’ttee to review manifesto, SDGs implementation

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has inaugurated a 47-man ad hoc committee on peer review mechanism of elected leaders on manifesto and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the president, governors and other elected leaders.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony yesterday in Abuja, IPAC’s national chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, charged the committee members to take their responsibilities seriously and work diligently to ensure that they make progress towards achieving party manifesto and the SDGs through the effective implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism.

While noting that they had a crucial role to play in the implementation of the SDGs as party leaders, he said, “We are responsible for ensuring that the policies and programmes our elected members implement are aligned with the SDGs and that we make progress towards achieving the targets set out in the party manifesto and the SDGs.

“IPAC will also engage with all stakeholders, including government agencies, Civil Society Organisations, private sector entities and individuals to ensure that everyone is involved in the implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism. We must work together to mobilise resources, share knowledge and coordinate efforts.

“I am confident that through the Peer Review Mechanism, we can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the party’s manifesto and SDGs.”

