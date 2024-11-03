IOM trains Benue journalists in humanitarian reporting

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) at the weekend trained journalists in Benue State in ethical reporting of humanitarian crises and interventions in line with world’s best practises.

At the one-day training for 40 journalists, including media staff of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), IOM Head of Sub-office (HoSo), Mediatrice Barengayabo, said the workshop aimed to define the crucial role of ethical media reporting in humanitarian context.

Barengayabo stressed that in humanitarian work, ethical media indicate high responsibility on the part of the journalist to shape stories that not only inform but also respect as well as protect the dignity of those most impacted by crises while contributing to a more informed public.

“Today’s training will provide tools and ethical frameworks for approaching sensitive topics thoughtfully and responsibly. Through discussions, case studies, and interactive exercises, we will learn the principles of ethical reporting and build skills that help us navigate truth, respect, and responsibility,” she added.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, emphasised the crucial role played by the Benue media, noting that as journalists, they are not only storytellers but also powerful advocates for truth, dignity, and compassion.

Kunde, who was represented by Terver Adom, Senior Special Assistant to the Benue Assembly Speaker, said words, images, and narratives reach far and wide, shaping the perceptions and responses of communities they serve and beyond.

“The training provided by IOM is an opportunity to deepen these skills and build on your foundation of integrity, professionalism, and empathy. By learning and applying ethical reporting standards, you help to ensure that the voices of those affected by crisis are heard accurately and with respect.

“Your work can and will inspire understanding and action while upholding the dignity of individuals and communities in the most challenging times. I am confident that through this training, each of you will gain tools that will not only enhance your journalistic skills but also help position Benue as a leader in ethical, impactful media coverage,” the commissioner posited.