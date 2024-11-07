Invictus Games: FG, African Unconquered Foundationseal deal on wounded soldiers’ empowerment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the African Unconquered Foundation to provide training, skill acquisition, and empowerment for injured and physically challenged Nigerian soldiers.

This partnership is focused on preparing these soldiers for the upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, set for February 6-17, 2025.

At the signing ceremony in Abuja, Mohammed Abba Isa, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Disability Matters, highlighted the President’s commitment to inclusive support for all Nigerians.

SPONSOR AD

“This MOU with the African Unconquered Foundation is a testament to the President’s resolve to ensure that every segment of society is cared for,” he stated. “We want our wounded heroes to find a place of belonging and purpose. The Invictus Games offer an incredible opportunity to engage them physically and mentally, but this partnership goes beyond sports, creating pathways for broader empowerment and skill development. Our aim is to improve the lives of people living with disabilities and our wounded soldiers.”

Derrick Cobbinah, CEO and Co-Founder of the African Unconquered Foundation, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, commending the Nigerian government for its commitment. “This MOU not only marks an important milestone for us, but it also brings renewed hope to these resilient individuals,” Cobbinah said.

“Despite their challenges, they are excited to prepare for the Games. Through this partnership, we’re able to expand our mission across Africa, using the power of sports to uplift injured soldiers and veterans and provide them with a renewed sense of purpose,” he said.