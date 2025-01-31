Investors gain as NGX’s ASI climbs to 104.744.42

The Nigeria Exchange (NGX) closed Thursday’s session on a positive note with the All-Share Index climbing by 194.69 points to reach a total of 104,744.43.
This represents a 0.19% increase from Wednesday’s trading day which closed at 104,549.74, as the index approaches the significant 105,000 mark.
Trading volume saw a notable increase rising by 19% to close at 497 million shares, compared to the 417 million shares exchanged the day prior.
SPONSOR AD
Market capitalization also exceeded N64 trillion, closing at N64.8 trillion with 13,716 transactions.
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.