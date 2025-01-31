Investors gain as NGX’s ASI climbs to 104.744.42

The Nigeria Exchange (NGX) closed Thursday’s session on a positive note with the All-Share Index climbing by 194.69 points to reach a total of 104,744.43.

This represents a 0.19% increase from Wednesday’s trading day which closed at 104,549.74, as the index approaches the significant 105,000 mark.

Trading volume saw a notable increase rising by 19% to close at 497 million shares, compared to the 417 million shares exchanged the day prior.

Market capitalization also exceeded N64 trillion, closing at N64.8 trillion with 13,716 transactions.