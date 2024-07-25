Invest more in STEM education, expert tells FG

Founder and Chairman of Great Standard Montessori Model School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Aare Tiwalade Akingbade, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in…

Founder and Chairman of Great Standard Montessori Model School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Aare Tiwalade Akingbade, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Nigeria.

This, he said, will enhance advancement of Information Communication Technology ( ICT).

He spoke on Wednesday, at the 2024 graduation and prize giving ceremony of Great Standard Montessori Model School, Abeokuta.

Akingbade stated that in order to guarantee that students do not fall behind their peers in other countries, it is imperative that the federal government makes conscious efforts to invest in the country’s digital education.

The expert noted the future lies in digital and technological innovation, saying Nigeria must not lag behind.

He said, “Because the world is the digital era, we cannot just stay stagnant and what is keeping all nations now is digital economy because when time comes we may not see the crude oil as we see it now, we may not explore it like we do now. But digital, IT, if we check the number of the most riches people most of them base on digital economy.

“So, I’m passing this message to the state government including the federal government to invest more in technology to promote our educational system.”

He appealed to parents and guardians not to use economic hardship as an excuse but ensure they give their children quality education saying, “if we invest in our children today, we will get it tomorrow.”

In her remarks the Proprietress of the school, Nofisat Akingbade, noted that the theme of the ceremony, “Unleashing potential” is a testament of the boundless capability that lies within the pupils and maintained that it standard of excellence is to ensure the pupils get the right knowledge.