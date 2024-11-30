Intrigues leading to suspension of ACF NEC chairman revealed

Fresh insights have emerged on the intrigues that culminated in the suspension of Mr Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN) as Chairman of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told Weekend Trust that the crisis marked the peak of long-standing issues within the apex socio-cultural group representing northern Nigeria.

These issues, sources revealed, stem largely from personality clashes between the suspended NEC chairman and the chairman of the forum’s Board of Trustees (BoT). The politics of 2027 as well as structural and constitutional issues in the forum were also mentioned.

SPONSOR AD

Late last week, Mr Osuman was suspended over statements he allegedly made which were criticised by some of the BoT Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu and NEC members as deviating from the organisation’s non-partisanship posture.

In a statement jointly signed by the ACF Secretary General, Malam Murtala Aliyu and BoT Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Mr Osuman was accused of making unauthorised remarks suggesting that the region would back a northern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

The letter stated: “The attention of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to widely reported statements credited to Mr Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, Chairman, ACF National Executive Committee, which were made during the meeting of the NEC, held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at ACF Headquarters, Kaduna.

“In particular, Mr Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency come 2027. The statements were made by the NEC chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus reflected Mr Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“ACF rejects Mr Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”

However, a member of the forum who attended the Kaduna meeting said it was surprising to see media reports quoting Mr Osuman as saying the North would support a northern candidate in 2027 because, according to him, this was not part of the speech he delivered.

“Mr Osuman did not make the statement on backing a northern candidate in the 2027 election. Of course, he was critical of the situation in the North. At best, you could say the statement was implied, not explicitly stated,” the source said.

Upon learning of his suspension, Mr Osuman reportedly alleged unfair treatment and faulted the procedure leading to the decision.

Weekend Trust gathered that Mr Osuman had engaged a team of top lawyers to challenge his suspension in court. Sources close to him disclosed that he had mobilised eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) for the legal battle.

One source, who is also a member of the forum, explained that if the matter proceeds to court, Mr Osuman may have a strong case because his suspension allegedly violated the group’s Constitution.

He said the forum’s Constitution, under Section 21, prescribes that a code of conduct and ethics committee be constituted by the NEC to investigate and recommend actions to a disciplinary committee.

Only then can the NEC and not the BoT act on such matters, the source added.

However, it was gathered that the BoT chairman, relying on Section 24 of the constitution, reportedly argued that the board holds overriding powers to safeguard the forum’s interests and had exercised such powers in suspending Mr Osuman.

Personality clashes

Sources revealed that Mr Osuman and the BoT chairman, despite being classmates at the Nigerian Law School, have had prolonged disagreements over the forum’s operations.

Before the suspension, ACF members were reportedly inundated with allegations and counter-allegations. One such complaint involved the establishment of ACF Radio, spearheaded by the BoT chairman, with Mr Osuman alleging he was sidelined in the project.

Similarly, Mr Osuman reportedly felt excluded from several courtesy visits led by the BoT chairman. Conversely, Mr Osuman was accused of delaying critical actions in his capacity as NEC chairman.

“What we all don’t understand is why the BoT chairman, the NEC chairman, and even the NEC secretary general—the three most senior members of the forum—who all live in Abuja and have known each other for years—cannot resolve their differences,” a source said.

Politics of 2027 and allegations of infiltration

While the ACF identifies as a non-partisan organisation, many of its members are active politicians. Over the years, the forum has carefully avoided endorsing any political party or candidate.

But with the formation of the League of Northern Democrats, which has over 80% of its membership also maintaining membership in the ACF, the situation became more complex.

Thus, the alleged statement by Mr Osuman regarding the 2027 presidential election reportedly angered several members, particularly those affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who then considered it a campaign against the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

Mr Osuman, who denied working for the opposition, reportedly wondered why such accusations were made, especially given his close relationship with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

Sources revealed that members have been inundated with accusations and counter-accusations of infiltration in the forum by the presidency and leading opposition figures. APC members alleged that Mr Osuman’s reported comments indicated alignment with the opposition, while opposition members and some nonpartisan individuals suggested that the ruling party had influenced the forum, citing the speed at which Mr Osuman was suspended as evidence.

One member noted that the statement announcing the suspension was signed by the BoT chairman and NEC secretary instead of the National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, who reportedly declined to sign it.

Systemic problems with ACF structure

The ACF’s structural issues have also come under scrutiny, with allegations that the BoT has become overly involved in decision-making.

“The board was supposed to be heard and not seen, but that hasn’t been the case recently, raising concerns that the NEC was being undermined.

“Even the current board composition is far from what the constitution stipulates,” a member of the forum said.

The constitution envisions a BoT of over 200 members, with three representatives from each senatorial district in the 19 northern states and Abuja. Currently, the active board members are said to be only three, including the chairman.

Conversely, the NEC chairman’s suspension has reignited concerns of marginalisation within the North-central region, where Mr Osuman hails from. Critics cite the unceremonious exits of the last two NEC chairmen from the zone—Chief Audu Ogbeh and the late Engineer Gabriel Aduku—as evidence of systemic moves to exclude those considered as northern minorities.

“The Tiv people are planning to meet with the Northern Governors Forum, the Northern Elders Forum, and other groups to demand their rightful place in the North,” an ACF member from the region said.

Reconciliation efforts

Despite the ongoing crisis, Weekend Trust gathered that efforts are underway to resolve the dispute.

Former SGF, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, has been spearheading reconciliation meetings, with a follow-up session slated for today, it was gathered.

The newly formed Media and Publicity Committee chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, expressed optimism about these efforts during a visit to the Media Trust Group headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

“By the weekend, several members of the BoT and NEC will meet to finalise a resolution. The commitment from all sides is clear, and I’m hopeful for a positive outcome,” Danu said.

Danu also emphasised the Media and Publicity Committee’s role in rejuvenating the ACF with a renewed agenda.