Intrigues as Nasarawa assembly crisis festers

There are intrigues, twists and turns in the leadership crisis that has engulfed the Nasarawa State House of Assembly which has torn the assembly into two factions, with each claiming legitimacy to its leadership.

Daniel Ogazi and Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged speakers of the assembly at different sittings.

While Abdullahi, the immediate past speaker, who sought a third term as speaker of the house was elected during a sitting at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Lafia, Ogazi emerged speaker during a sitting at the assembly’s complex.

The emergence of both Abdullahi and Ogazi, aside from factionalising the assembly, has thrown up issues regarding the validity of anyone laying claim to the office of the speaker.

Although some stakeholders say Abdullahi has the backing of Governor Abdullahi Sule, others say the situation indicates that the crisis will continue except with the intervention of unbiased stakeholders.

Recall that prior to the elections which produced the two rivals, a press statement was issued by the acting Clerk of the house, Ibrahim Musa, indicating that the inauguration of the 24 members-elect and the election of a new speaker had been postponed indefinitely.

Security operatives had, following the announcement, barricaded the entrance gate of the assembly and prevented everyone, including the members-elect, from gaining access to the premises.

During his emergence as factional Speaker, Ogazi had 13 members-elect in his camp. He was said to have brought together some members-elect from the opposition parties, while 11 members are loyal to Abdullahi.

APC threatens to sanction Ogazi, others

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has threatened to sanction the Ogazi-led faction if they don’t respect the authority and position of Governor Sule as leader of the party in the state.

Recall also that the Ogazi faction recently held its plenary where it purportedly suspended Abdullahi’s 10-member group indefinitely.

Threatening to sanction Ogazi and the members of his group in a statement, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chief Otaru Douglas, a few days ago, said the party recognised Abdullahi as the speaker.

The statement reads in part,“We, therefore, wish to warn in strong terms that the party will no longer tolerate such acts of ignominy and may be forced to invoke its constitutional sanctions on any erring member no matter how highly placed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi is the speaker of the 7th Assembly. There cannot be two speakers of an assembly at a time.

“Whoever is parading his/her self as speaker other than Ibrahim Balarabe is an impostor and enemy of the same party which provided platforms for their election in the first place.

“This is rebellious, totally unacceptable and stands condemned in all ramifications. While we maintained the golden silence over time for the sake of peace, we would like to caution the renegade of rebellious members who are bent on dragging the party to disrepute to beware of the days of reckoning which lie ahead of them if they don’t turn over a new leaf and tow the consensus decision of the party.

“We are also not unaware of the activities of some agent provocateurs from within and outside the party who are hell bent on exploring the situation to further their inordinate ambitions by causing strife and disharmony within the state.

“The party is taking stock of your activities and will exact its supremacy on such members at the appropriate time. Anyone regardless of socio-political linings attempting to throw the state into anarchy and chaos will attract the wrath of the law.”

Why Ogazi’s faction emerged

Our reporters gathered that the reason for the emergence of the Ogazi group was the alleged failure of Abdullahi to lead the assembly to checkmate the activities of the executive in the last four years.

Some analysts in the state also described the assembly under Abdullahi as a rubber stamp, saying Ogazi was poised to change the tide.

Others say the crisis has lingered because Governor Sule has failed to bring the two factions together for a roundtable.

Daily Trust further reports that part of the reasons both the old and new members were supporting Ogazi was because of his resolve to ensure checks and balances for a better state.

Governor’s choice

Speaking on Arise TV programme on June 7, 2023, Governor Sule made it clear that Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi was the authentic speaker of the state assembly.

He said, “It’s normal to have this kind of misunderstanding if you have a group of people that does not listen to their party or some elders.

“I have a preference, but it is not compulsory. My choice is the person I have worked with for the last four years (Abdullahi). I met him as a speaker. I worked with him, and we had a very peaceful state.”

Police role

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Baba Maiyanki, has received bashing following the role played by the police in the crisis, with many groups calling for the redeployment of the CP from the state.

The police had on June 6, sealed the assembly complex to stop the two factions from gaining entry to forestall breakdown of law and order. That was supposed to be the inauguration day.

But after a few days, the police and other security operatives allowed the Abdullahi group into the assembly complex where they held plenary and reached key decisions including the approval of appointment of 20 special advisers by Governor Sule.

The Abdullahi faction, after approving the 20 SAs, proceeded on recess and announced July 10, as resumption date.

Abdullahi said, “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, has sent a list of 20 special advisers to the house, requesting for the appointment of special advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes. After extensive deliberation on His Excellency’s request, the request is hereby granted by this honourable house.”

He promised the people of the state and the government of the house’ commitment to partnering the executive arm in order to ensure speedy development across the 13 LGAs of the state.

Abdullahi also announced that Governor Sule had approved total renovation of the assembly complex, noting that it was in line with the state government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the lawmakers and staff for effective service delivery.

Protesters storm Abuja

Some aggrieved stakeholders of the party, including former local government chairmen, stormed the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to protest against the Commissioner of Police in the state.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Concerned Nasarawa Stakeholders, carried placards bearing: “Governor Sule, don’t set the state on fire”, “Nasarawa assembly must be freed from bondage”, “Police cannot be partisan”, “Assembly elections outside assembly complex is illegal”, among others.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the convener of the forum, David Manga, called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to call the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, to order and possibly redeploy him over alleged partisanship in the state assembly crisis.

Resolution

Meanwhile, some analysts say if the situation continues unabated, it will give room for the governor to run the state with impunity, a development they note will affect the growth and development of the state.

An analyst from the South West, Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, told Daily Trust yesterday in a telephone chat that as it stood, there was no decision that would be taken by any of the factions that would be constitutional.

He said, “When a state is being run without the oversight function and the principle of checks and balances, all forms of illegalities are perpetrated by the powers that be.

“So, it would have been wise for the state governor to bring them together. The governor, who is the APC leader, who is the father of the state, should bring them together and resolve this matter so that there will be smooth running of the state.

“But a situation where the governor is supporting one side and the house cannot be constitutionally constituted, he will be running the state at the detriment of everybody because he knows that there is nothing legal that can come out of the legislature.

“Even if three members of the Ogazi-led faction had pitched tent with the Balarabe-led faction and were sworn in as reported, that is 14 out of 24. Do they form two-thirds majority? So it’s illegal.

“To me, it is annoying that the governor is not democratic, the governor is not a leader, the governor is not a father of all. If the governor is doing divide and rule tactics, at the end of the day, it will be at the detriment of the growth and development of the state.

“With the current situation, it will be easy for the governor to do anything he likes. It is so sad that in this line, illegality can be superior to legality.”

