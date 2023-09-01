Intrigues as LG chair who accused Abiodun of funds diversion suspended

Fresh trouble is brewing in Ogun State as councilors reportedly suspended Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun…

Fresh trouble is brewing in Ogun State as councilors reportedly suspended Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting councils’ allocations.

Our correspondent gathered that some armed policemen and thugs invaded the council secretariat in Ogbere yesterday morning over a plot to oust the embattled chairman.

Adedayo had in a letter to former Governor Segun Osoba and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting local government funds.

Abiodun had denied the allegations and insisted that his administration always augments LGs’ allocations to allow them meet monthly obligations.

But in an unexpected turn of events, all elected council chairmen on Tuesday led by their leader, Hon Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, prostrated and begged Governor Abiodun for forgiveness.

The viral clip, which showed the elected officials prostrating and begging the governor to forgive them has attracted more knocks for the governor, especially on social media.

Adedayo who raised the allegations against Abiodun was in attendance during the perceived truce meeting. But there was a major twist yesterday over the move to send the embattled chairman packing by the councilors.

It was gathered that political thugs were mobilised to the council’s secretariat to effect the “ground plot” against Adedayo. He was also invited by the DSS over the allegations against the governor. Adedayo confirmed the alleged invasion of the secretariat in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, councilors in the LG have announced the suspension of the chairman for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Seven councilors yesterday said the Legislative Council received various allegations that needed to be investigated and directed Adedayo to appear at its next sitting on September 14, 2023. According to them, fifteen allegations were levelled against the chairman.

The seven councilors are, Fasheyi Akindele Adesuji, the Leader of the House; Bolutife Osunfisan, Deputy Leader; Kemi Aliu, Adeniyi Adenuga, Abass Sidikat, Biyi Oguntubo, and Rotimi Olubode Williams. They resolved that the chairman steps aside for the proper conduct of investigations.

They said, “The Council Chairman, Hon. Wale Adedayo, is hereby suspended for three months pending the conclusion of the investigations and therefore directed to handover all the properties of the Council in his possession to the vice chairman, who will act as the chairman during the suspension of the chairman as provided in the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

Reacting to the suspension, Adedayo said his suspension ought to have followed due process, adding that “All the allegations are baseless and without foundation.”

Describing his purported suspension as a hoax and one that was forced down the throat of the lawmakers, Adebay said: “The suspension or impeachment of a local government chairman ought to follow due process. The first stage is a letter to me about the so-called infractions.

“Of course, they stormed the Council secretariat with more than 100 armed policemen this morning along with thugs and agberos. They thought we were going to react violently as they had prepared. We are in a democracy. We’ll challenge them democratically. All the allegations are baseless and without foundation.

