Intoxicating candies, sweets in circulation – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State has alerted parents of the availability of sweets and candies believed to contain intoxicating substances.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, ASN Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, in an interview in Kano, said the alert became necessary for parents to check the kind of candies that their wards consume.

He said the reported sweets looked like chocolate but inside it is suspected to be layered with substances that intoxicate.

Maigatari said the suspected sweets were being sold to unsuspecting children when they go to school and charged parents to observe unusual behaviours exhibited by their children.

“Parents should be on the lookout if they observe some changes in their children, the changes they should observe include sudden changes in their eating habits and their sleeping patterns,” he said.