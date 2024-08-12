Int’l Youth Day: WOFAN empowers PWDs, farmers in Jigawa

Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) has empowered persons with disabilities and farmers in Jigawa. At an event themed “From click to Progress: Use Digital Pathways For…

Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) has empowered persons with disabilities and farmers in Jigawa.

At an event themed “From click to Progress: Use Digital Pathways For Sustainable Development” was held at Aujara Local Government in Jigawa State.

40 persons with disabilities were given a bicycle each. The organization also distributed 11 tricycle loaders to farmers in the state.

Speaking at the event, Abdurrasheed Abdulaziz, finance manager of WOFAN, said the project was funded by the Mastercard foundation.

He said, “Part of the programme is to empower persons with disabilities. They are being discriminated against.

“This is the reason the chairman of WOFAN, Hajiya Salamatu Garba, in her wisdom decided to empower them.

“They have been empowered with forty bicycles. Twenty people from Aujara and twenty others from Jahun.

“We find out that farmers find it difficult to transport goods to their farms or bring out their produce. This is the reason we provided 11 tricycle loaders to farmers across the local government of the state.”

He added that the event was held concurrently in six states of the federation including Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Abuja.

Speaking, Aminu Dan Malam, the representative of the Aujara district head, commended the organization.

He said WOFAN has touched many lives in the local government and in Jigawa as a whole, urging the beneficiaries to make best use of the equipment.

Abdurrasheed Yakubu, the chairman of persons with disabilities thanked Hajiya Salamatu Garba for finding the local government worthy of the empowerment project.

He said the organization is planning to establish a healthcare facility in the state.

Speaking also, one of the beneficiaries, Nuhu Abdurrasheed from Jahun Local Government, said that he received a bicycle from the organization.

Nuhu said that the organization promised to give him start-up capital, saying the empowerment project has touched his life.

Another person with disability, Zainab Kabir, said that the bicycle he received from the organization would help her education.

She said that she had found it difficult to go to school because she did not have a reliable means of transportation.