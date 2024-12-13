Food on Nepal Treks: What’s on the Menu?

When you go trekking in Nepal, you get to see beautiful mountains and enjoy nature. But you also need good food to keep your energy up.

Most treks in Nepal have tea houses where you can eat and rest. Tea houses are small lodges where trekkers stay, and they offer simple meals that are tasty and filling. In this guide, we will talk about the kind of food you can eat while trekking in Nepal, including on the famous Manaslu Trek.

What is a Tea House?

A tea house is a small lodge where trekkers stay while hiking in the mountains. Tea houses are found all along the trekking trails in Nepal. They have simple rooms where you can sleep, and they also serve food. The food at tea houses is basic but tasty, and it gives you the energy you need for trekking. Eating at tea houses is also a great way to learn about the local culture and try traditional Nepali dishes.

Typical Food on Nepal Treks

The food on treks in Nepal is simple but full of energy. The meals are made to keep you strong and give you enough energy for hiking. Here are some of the common foods you will find at tea houses while trekking:

1. Dal Bhat

Dal Bhat is the main meal in Nepal. It is a plate of rice served with lentil soup (dal) and vegetables. Sometimes it also comes with a bit of pickle or curried meat. Dal Bhat is very filling and gives you a lot of energy for trekking. The best part is that you can get unlimited refills, which means you can eat as much as you need to feel full. Many trekkers say that “Dal Bhat power” is what keeps them going!

2. Momos

Momos are a popular snack or light meal in Nepal. They are small dumplings filled with vegetables or meat. Momos are either steamed or fried, and they are served with a spicy sauce. They are easy to eat and very tasty, which makes them a favorite choice for trekkers who want a quick bite to eat.

3. Thukpa

Thukpa is a warm noodle soup that is perfect for cold days in the mountains. It is made with noodles, vegetables, and sometimes meat. Thukpa is very comforting and gives you the warmth and energy you need after a long day of trekking. Many trekkers enjoy having thukpa for dinner because it helps them stay warm at night.

4. Chapati and Curry

Chapati is a type of flatbread, and it is often served with vegetable curry. The curry is made with vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and beans. Chapati and curry is a simple and tasty meal that is great for lunch or dinner. It is easy to digest and gives you the strength you need to keep hiking.

5. Fried Rice and Noodles

You can also find fried rice and noodles at tea houses. Fried rice is made with vegetables, and sometimes it has eggs or meat. Chow mein (fried noodles) is another popular choice for trekkers. These dishes are easy to prepare and are a good source of energy for trekking.

6. Tibetan Bread

Tibetan bread is a type of fried bread that is popular in the mountain areas of Nepal. It is soft and slightly sweet, and it is often served with honey or jam. Tibetan bread is a great choice for breakfast because it gives you a lot of energy to start your day of trekking. You can also eat it with eggs for a more filling meal.

7. Eggs

Eggs are a common food on treks, and you can have them boiled, fried, or as an omelet. Eggs are a good source of protein, which helps keep your muscles strong while trekking. Many trekkers like to have eggs for breakfast along with Tibetan bread or chapati.

8. Porridge

Porridge is another popular breakfast item. It is made with oats and is often served with honey or sugar. Porridge is warm and filling, and it is a great way to start your day in the mountains. It gives you a lot of energy and keeps you feeling full for a long time.

Snacks and Drinks on the Trek

While trekking, you will also need snacks and drinks to keep your energy up between meals. Here are some of the common snacks and drinks you can find at tea houses:

1. Biscuits and Chocolate

Many tea houses sell biscuits and chocolate bars, which are great for a quick energy boost. Trekking can be tiring, and having some chocolate or biscuits can give you the energy you need to keep going.

2. Tea

Tea is a very important part of Nepali culture, and you will find many different types of tea on treks. Black tea, milk tea, and ginger tea are all popular choices. Drinking tea is a great way to stay warm and relax after a long day of trekking. Butter tea, which is made with yak butter, is also popular in some areas, especially in the higher parts of the trek.

3. Coffee

You can also find coffee at many tea houses. It may not be as strong as the coffee you are used to, but it is still a nice treat to have in the mountains. Instant coffee is the most common type available, and it is a great way to start your day.

4. Energy Bars and Dried Fruit

Some trekkers like to bring their own energy bars and dried fruit. These are easy to carry and can give you a quick boost of energy during the trek. You can also buy some dried fruit at markets before starting your trek.

Special Foods on the Manaslu Trek

The Manaslu Circuit Trek is one of the most beautiful treks in Nepal, and it takes you through remote areas where the culture is still very traditional. The food on the Manaslu Trek is similar to other treks, but you will also get to try some local dishes that are special to the region.

1. Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat pancakes are a popular food in the Manaslu region. Buckwheat grows well in the high mountain areas, and the pancakes are made from buckwheat flour. They are usually served with honey or butter, and they are a great source of energy for trekking.

2. Yak Cheese

In the higher parts of the Manaslu Trek, you may also find yak cheese. Yak cheese is made from the milk of yaks, which are animals that live in the mountains. The cheese is rich and has a strong flavor. It is a great source of protein and fat, which helps you stay strong while trekking.

What to Expect at a Tea House

The tea houses on treks are simple but comfortable. They usually have a dining room where you can eat your meals, and a fireplace to keep you warm in the evenings. The menu at tea houses is often similar, with options like dal bhat, noodle soup, and fried rice. The food is cooked fresh, but it may take some time to prepare, especially if the tea house is busy. It is a good idea to order your food ahead of time if you can.

The rooms at tea houses are basic, with simple beds and blankets. You may need to bring your own sleeping bag, especially if you are trekking in the winter when it can get very cold. The tea houses may also have shared bathrooms, and hot showers are sometimes available for an extra fee.

Tips for Eating on a Trek

Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated is very important while trekking. You can buy bottled water at tea houses, or you can bring a water filter or purification tablets to treat water from streams.

Eat Enough Food

Trekking takes a lot of energy, so make sure to have enough healthy food to keep your strength up. Dal bhat is a great choice because it is filling and you can get refills.

Bring Snacks

It is a good idea to bring some snacks with you, like energy bars or nuts. These will help you keep your energy up between meals.

Be Patient

The food at tea houses is cooked fresh, so it may take some time. Be patient and enjoy the experience of eating in the mountains.

Food is an important part of trekking in Nepal. The meals at tea houses are simple but tasty, and they give you the energy you need for hiking. From dal bhat to momos and thukpa, there are many delicious dishes to try while trekking.

On the Manaslu Trek, you can also enjoy local foods like buckwheat pancakes and yak cheese, which make the experience even more special.

Eating at tea houses is not just about filling your stomach—it is also a way to connect with the local culture and enjoy the hospitality of the people who live in the mountains.

So, get ready to enjoy some delicious meals as you explore the beautiful trails of Nepal!