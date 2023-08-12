International Youth Day: Like Betta, the youths can do better

The youths play a vital role in the development of any country. No country can or should ignore the significance of the youths. President Bola…

The youths play a vital role in the development of any country. No country can or should ignore the significance of the youths. President Bola Tinubu in July nominated Dr Betta Edu from Cross River State to serve as part of his cabinet as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Beyond signifying the president as a man of his words on the inclusion of women and youths in his administration, Betta’s appointment as a member of the team to pilot the affairs of the nation is a demonstration of the president’s resolve to get qualified people who are committed to the development of the country on board.

The youngest of all the nominees, the medical doctor and Ph.D holder represents the ideal youth today. She has kept the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian youth alive. Nigerian youths must understudy and emulate this young woman and her likes. Her quick acceleration, growth and progress in under eight years from a Special Adviser to Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, to commissioner, to chairman of the All Commissioners of Health in Nigeria and then the youngest national women leader of any political party in Africa and now a confirmed Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can only be achieved by hard work, focus, dedication, humility and trust in God while contributing immensely to the development of her country.

Like Betta, the youths today should know they can do better. They must see opportunities in every situation and be ready to weather the storm. Remember, there is a price to pay for success. They must bring value and proper solutions to the problem we face in our nation rather than seek who to blame.

Hon. Yussi Buba wrote from Abuja

