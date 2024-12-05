International Volunteer Day: A celebration of humanity’s unsung heroes

On December 5 each year, the world celebrates ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things — selflessly offering their time, skills, and energy to build a better world. International Volunteer Day (IVD), established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985, is a tribute to these unsung heroes and the spirit of volunteerism that binds humanity.

For nearly four decades, IVD has grown beyond a mere calendar event. It has become a rallying cry for communities to reflect on the transformative power of volunteering. From bustling metropolises to remote villages, volunteers are uniting to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges — poverty, inequality, climate change, and more.

Volunteerism is not just an act; it is a philosophy. It thrives on compassion, empathy, and an unwavering belief in the power of collective action. When volunteers step into crisis zones, build schools in underserved communities, or even plant a single tree, they are doing more than meeting immediate needs. They are fostering hope, resilience, and a sense of solidarity that transcends borders.

This year, as we approach another IVD, it is worth asking: what can we learn from the selflessness of these individuals? How can their actions inspire a world too often divided by differences?

Some might argue that volunteerism is a thankless endeavour, often invisible in a world obsessed with metrics of wealth and power. But that is precisely why IVD is so critical. It shines a spotlight on the tireless efforts of volunteers who often go unrecognised.

Think about the volunteer teacher in a war-torn region, offering children the gift of education amid chaos. Consider the environmentalist who dedicates weekends to cleaning polluted rivers, asking for nothing in return. Their contributions may not make headlines, but they are the threads holding the fabric of humanity together.

Moreover, IVD emphasises that volunteerism is not just for the privileged few. It is a universal call to action. Regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status, anyone can make a difference. Volunteering is not about perfection; it is about participation.

One of the most remarkable aspects of IVD is its ability to foster collaboration. Governments, non-profits, businesses, academia, and community groups come together to amplify the impact of volunteerism. These partnerships underscore a crucial truth: sustainable development is not a solo endeavour.

As we mark International Volunteer Day once again, let it be more than a date on the calendar. Let it be a call to action for each of us. Volunteerism is not about grand gestures. It is about small, consistent acts of kindness that, when multiplied, have the power to change the world.

Imagine a world where everyone volunteered just a little — teaching a skill, offering a listening ear, or simply sharing their time. The ripple effect would be profound.

This IVD, let us celebrate the unsung heroes who inspire us with their selflessness. But more importantly, let us join them. Because the world doesn’t just need volunteers; it needs all of us to embody the spirit of volunteerism.

So, what will you do this December 5? Will you sit on the sidelines, or will you step up and make a difference? The choice is yours — and the world is waiting.

Gloria Yakubu, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri