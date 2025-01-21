International Rescue C’ttee decries high rate of IDPs in Zamfara

International Rescue Committee (IRC) has decried the increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons in Zamfara State as it seeks for solutions to address the pressing needs of displaced persons in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during a workshop on the domestication of the National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for Zamfara State, Country Director of the Committee, Mr Babatunde Ojei, said the humanitarian situation in Northwest Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara State, remained a profound concern.

He stressed the need to domesticate a legal framework that supports the rights, and needs of internally displaced persons.

SPONSOR AD

Ojei stated that the workshop hopes to achieve the domestication of the National Policy on IDPs, ensuring its alignment with Zamfara’s unique context and challenges.

He said stakeholders from the state would have the opportunity to chart the path on how they want the policy to be so that it would be all-inclusive for everyone.

He noted that the alarming statistics provided by the International Organization of Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix show over one million IDPs in the region, while Zamfara alone was witnessing a staggering 45.5% increase in displacement between December 2021 and October 2022.

He explained that the figures reflect the severity of the crisis and also the urgent need for collaborative and sustainable solutions.

He said there was the need to have a Zamfara State where displaced persons were not merely survivors, but empowered members of their communities.

On his part, the Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals, Kasim Sani, said the issue of internal displacement was one of the most pressing challenges confronting Zamfara State.

He lamented that thousands of “our fellow citizens continue to endure the hardships of displacement, forced from their homes due to security challenges and other circumstances beyond their control.”

“With the increasing complexity of internal displacement in Zamfara State, the need for a robust legal and policy framework to address the needs of displaced persons and safeguard their rights, the domestication of the National Policy on IDPs represents a pivotal step in achieving this objective.”

He stressed that the framework must align with national standards while addressing the unique challenges faced within our local context.

On his part, the Emir of Anka, Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, said the people of Zamfara State have a lot of stories to tell which have led to the increasing number of IDPs.

He said the people of Zamfara were going through a lot and need more assistance to help them come out of their predicament.