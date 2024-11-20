As it is International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, it’s crucial to reflect on the relevance of recognising and preventing fraud in our daily activities. Fraud can happen to anybody, from individuals to businesses and organisations. By raising awareness, we can contribute to the reduction of fraud and scams.

Fraud can be in various forms, including impersonation, phishing scams and financial fraud. Impersonation occurs when someone steals your personal information, such as hacking into one’s social media handles and claiming to be the person or using one’s National Identification Number to impersonate and commit crimes. Phishing scams often involve emails or text messages that appear from trustworthy sources but are actually designed to trick one into giving out sensitive information. Financial fraud on the other hand can happen in various forms which can be investment scams claiming high or profitable returns with little risk.

Another important aspect of fraud awareness is knowing how to protect personal information. Basic steps can go a long way in protecting you and safeguarding your data. Use strong, peculiar passwords for different accounts and change them regularly. Be cautious on how you share personal information on social media, as fraudsters and scammers often use such information to target individuals. It is advisable to also use a two-factor authentication anytime possible for an extra security.

Companies and small businesses can as well play a significant role in fraud prevention. Training employees to recognise signs of scams can go a long way in creating a safer environment for everyone. Regular updating of software and resetting of passwords periodically can as well go a long way in preventing fraud.

Communities can come together to commemorate Fraud Awareness Week by sharing knowledge and resources about fraud prevention. Online campaigns, seminars and workshops can help spread the word, stating the importance of keeping your personal information safe.

Finally, International Fraud Awareness Week serves as a reminder that fraud is real and requires serious attention. By educating ourselves and others about the various forms of fraud and how to protect against them, we can make a difference. Let’s this week to spread awareness, share information, and empowerment to each other to stay vigilant against fraud. Together we can build a safer community for us all.

Nathaniel Ishaya, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri