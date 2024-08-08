International community ignoring atrocities in Sudan – Minister

The Sudanese government has accused the international community of watching while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue causing havoc on the civilian population in the…

The Sudanese government has accused the international community of watching while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue causing havoc on the civilian population in the country.

Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Gebriel Ibrahim Mohamed, disclosed this while speaking with Daily Trust in Abuja.

Sudan’s brutal war began in April 2023, which pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the RSF, a paramilitary group.

Over 10 million people are currently displaced in Sudan, most in areas facing looming famine and worsening humanitarian conditions as fighting spreads.

Dr Mohamed alleged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was providing weapons, logistics and media support to the RSF which uses civilians as shields while committing atrocities.

“The support the RSF is getting in the form of intelligence, diplomacy and others, you will agree that there are powers behind the group. They [the international community] have the power to stop the UAE but they are not.

“They know what is happening on the ground but they are keeping quiet. They know the atrocities being carried out by the RSF,” he said.

While raising the alarm over the imminent famine in parts of the country, the official alleged that the paramilitary outfit was blocking humanitarian efforts from reaching the civilians.

“Some members of the international community are culprits in the issues in Sudan. If the International community is really serious about helping Sudan, they need to tell the party blocking humanitarian efforts to stop.

“We are talking to all our friends including Nigeria; we have been to the UN, China and Russia,” he said.

He, however, said the army was progressing in its campaign against the group, adding that “we are sure that within a few months, we will bring the insurgency to an end.”

Speaking about the U.S.-led negotiation move to resolve the over-a-year-old conflict, Dr Mohamed said the American government must make the RSF obey the agreement it signed in Jidda in May 2023.

He said part of the agreement was for the RSF to vacate public and private buildings it is illegally occupying and operating from, adding that till now the RSF was still seizing more private buildings.