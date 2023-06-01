International Children’s Day: China to work with Nigeria on health of orphans

China has promised to work with Nigeria to take action to improve the health and general well-being of African orphans. Ms. Liang Huili, Wife of…

China has promised to work with Nigeria to take action to improve the health and general well-being of African orphans.

Ms. Liang Huili, Wife of the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, said this on Thursday when she visited Victorine Home Orphanage in Abuja as part of activities to mark this year’s International Children’s Day.

She said: “China is ready to work with our Nigerian friends to encourage all parties to take actions to improve the health and well-being of African orphans and contribute to building the China-Africa community with a shared future.”

On this day, a special campaign to care for the health of African orphans, themed “Warm Children’s Hearts, a China-Africa joint action” proposed by Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, is held across Africa.

“Today, on behalf of the Chinese government, I want to donate love packages to the beloved children as a symbol of our efforts to keep the fire of love burning.

“I hope this could convey warmth and care to the children and help them grow healthily and live a happy life,” Ms Huili added.

While donating food items and educational materials to the children at the orphanage, she harped on the need for children to be educated, saying education could change the future.

The Matron of the Orphanage, Jovita Nkem Nzeduru, while commending the Chinese government for the gesture, said the orphanage, established in October 2010, is an initiative of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer.

She said they decided to cater to the need of children in difficulties, adding that they survive on donations from the public.

