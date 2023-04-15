Internal crisis: PDP group demands resignation of national sec

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group – the PDP Young Democrats, has called on the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, to immediately…

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group – the PDP Young Democrats, has called on the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, to immediately convey the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to resolve some of its lingering crisis.

This is even as the group said there was need for the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to resign his position having shown interest and now elected as the governorship candidate of the party in Imo state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, spokesman of the group, Alaibi Joseph, said they were also worried over the performance of the party in the last election and called on the leadership to set up a committee to review what happened with a view to coming back stronger.

He said the ‘Democrats’ is a movement within the PDP that draws membership from across the 36 states in Nigeria and FCT, with a strong diaspora presence, adding that their aim is to assist the party leadership to reform, reposition and gain back its lost glory among the peoples of Nigeria.