Interim gov’t plotters mischievous, won’t succeed – Military

The Military High Command has described those plotting interim national government as “mischievous”, warning that the proponents of such unconstitutional ventures and ideas to stop forthwith.

It also warned the kidnappers, other criminals and their sponsors not to go back to their nefarious activities following the release of cash into circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying troops would not hesitate to neutralise any criminal caught in the act.

Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, Director, Defence Media Operations, disclosed these at Defence Headquarters in Abuja while answering questions from newsmen after the bi-weekly press briefing update on the activities of Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between March 23 and April 6, 2023.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate, an election has been conducted and INEC, who is mandated, has announced a president-elect, it is not our responsibility to speak on that issue,” the senior military official said.

According to him, the military is ready to provide support in two states where governorship election was declared inconclusive.

He added that the military is still working around the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.

He added, “But I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like an interim national government. So, I think people were just trying to be mischievous, it is unconstitutional.

“And all of us know that the constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on, and that is our stand because that is what the constitution says, it is unconstitutional. So, anything unconstitutional as far as I’m concerned, is not applicable”.

Speaking on the resurgence of kidnapping, the military spokesman said the activities of the kidnappers might not be unconnected with reversal of cash crunch, maintaining that the military would not relent in dealing with the criminals.

“I don’t want to say categorically clear but we are all aware that before the cash crunch, they kidnap anybody, but now there is no cash to pay, the criminals have to make use of the fact that there is no cash.

“Unfortunately, with the reversal of the policy making cash available, the criminals have impetus to do what they are doing. Though, I know that there are still some elements of cash squeeze going on. We are equally faced with that problem of cash crunch.

“However, I want to assure you that the Military, we are still doing our job, we have not rested,” Danmadami told journalists at the briefing.