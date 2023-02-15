Integrated farmers meet in Abuja, endorse Obi

Farmers under the umbrella of the United Integrated Farmers Association of Nigeria (UNIFAN) have endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi,…

Farmers under the umbrella of the United Integrated Farmers Association of Nigeria (UNIFAN) have endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, as their presidential candidate.

The farmers said their support for Obi was as a result of his track record in the agricultural sector when he served as Governor of Anambra State.

The National President of UN IFAN, Pastor Akinlami Aduragbemi Eric, while addressing members of the association and representatives of other related associations like the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said farmers in the country had no choice than to support Obi’s candidature as a result of numerous challenges bedevilling them.

He said one of the cardinal points of Obi was to shift attention from a consuming economy to a productive one; with farming taking the centre stage.

In his message, UNIFAN’s grand patron, Stephen Osunkeye, noted that in the last few years, there has not been any serious intervention in the food crisis and hunger, adding that farmers have not been supported adequately, especially those in grassroots.

He expressed hope that if elected, Peter Obi, would provide low interest/soft loans to the farmers and improve on budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector.

Other speakers at the event, including AFAN’s chairmen in Benue and Enugu states, expressed optimism that if given the chance, Obi’s administration would prioritise access to funding to farmers, as well as address the issue of insecurity which was presently preventing farmers from maximum production.