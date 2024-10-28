Insurgency: Yobe govt to provide durable solutions for IDPs

The Yobe State government has announced its plan to tackle the challenges faced by displaced persons and the communities that have so generously hosted them across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, stated this during a meeting with the Yobe State Solution to Internally Displaced and Host Communities (SOLID) project team, a World Bank-supported programme in Damaturu.

He said the project is designed to go beyond immediate humanitarian relief to focus on long-term solutions that will benefit both Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the communities that welcomed them.

He said the project presents an important opportunity to contribute to addressing these challenges through targeted interventions in areas such as infrastructure development, livelihoods, social cohesion, and human capital investment.

He lamented that Yobe State has been at the forefront of addressing the impact of displacement caused by conflict and other crises, saying more needed to be done to ensure the vulnerable populations have access to basic services, economic opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods.

In his remark, the Yobe State SOLID Project Coordinator, Mr Suleiman Dauda, said the project will focus on improving access to basic services and economic opportunities for IDPs and host communities.