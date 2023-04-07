Insurance urged to maintain unbeaten run against Kwara United

Invincible Bendel Insurance have been urged to maintain their unbeaten run as they trade tackles with Kwara United this weekend at home in continuation of…

Invincible Bendel Insurance have been urged to maintain their unbeaten run as they trade tackles with Kwara United this weekend at home in continuation of the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Insurance are currently four points clear at the top of the Group A table, having played 12 matches without conceding any defeat, which makes the Edo State owned club the only team that is yet to lose any match in the current season.

The Edo State Commissioner of Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement said “the Government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has made huge investments in developing and sustaining the football club in particular and the sports sector in general in the State; investments which have revitalized sporting activities and elevated the state-owned club from erstwhile relegation into the lofty height of visibility which the team now enjoys across the nation and the African continent.

“It gives the State Government immense pride that the team this season is unbeaten as motivation from the government has rejuvenated the indomitable spirit for which the football club has always been known.

“We therefore call on all football loving residents of the State to come out en masse this Saturday April 8, 2023 to watch Bendel Insurance take on Kwara United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, and cheer the team to another resounding victory and maintain its unbeaten run.”

The Commissioner also said the Edo State Government remains committed to sports development and youth inclusivity as viable youth empowerment and economic improvement initiatives.