Insurance edge Ikorodu City; Rivers, Katsina United clash suspended

Bendel Insurance yesterday secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City in Matchday 26 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.
The match came to life in the second half when Stanley Okorom fired Insurance ahead in the 52nd minute. However, Ikorodu City responded swiftly, leveling the score just two minutes later through Shola Adelani.
Determined to take all three points, Insurance regained the lead in the 69th minute, courtesy of Uche Collins’ decisive strike. The victory moved Insurance to 8th place on the NPFL table with 38 points, the same tally as 7th-placed Ikorodu City.
Meanwhile, the clash between Rivers United and Katsina United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium was suspended due to heavy rainfall.
Before the heavy downpour, Ubong Friday had given Rivers United a 1-0 lead. The match will resume today at 9:00 am.
Rivers United are currently fifth on the NPFL table with 39 points
In a related development, Bernard Chopper Ovoke has joined Bendel Insurance after leaving Enyimba .
The 27-year-old forward announced the termination of his contract with the ‘People’s Elephant’ on Wednesday, bringing an end to his stint at the club after joining them in February last year.
Ovoke is a former player of Bayelsa United, Rivers United and Plateau United.
