Institute tasks FG on funding for cancer research

The Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, has called on the federal government to adequately…

The Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, has called on the federal government to adequately fund the institute to enable it to carry out research on cancer.

He made the call yesterday during a media parley in Abuja.

Institute decries deployment of unregistered project managers by MDAs, others

Fuel subsidy removal will improve forex earnings, GDP – Obat Oil boss

He said doing so would also change the cancer narrative in the country.

He said, “The institute needs money to embark on research because research is the answer to the cancer cases in the country. It is through research that we can identify the best preventive mechanisms and diagnosis. We are still evolving in the area of diagnosis, so it is through research that we can come up with newer modalities of diagnosing and treating cancer.”

Prof. Aliyu said cancer caused over 78, 000 deaths in Nigeria in 2020 alone, adding that the number is set to increase given that there are 120, 000 new cases of cancer every year.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...