Institute donates equipment to FCT fire stations

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has donated 146 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the FCT Fire Service stations in Asokoro and Kuje Area Council.

The institute said this was part of efforts to enhance prompt response to fire emergencies in the FCT.

Speaking during the donation, the Deputy Director of Administration at IHVN, Mr Olafadehun Abiodun, on Monday, in Abuja, emphasised the importance of firefighting as a critical public service provided by the government.

Abiodun said, “We have been collaborating with the FCT Fire Service for some time now. During this collaboration, we identified certain gaps that needed to be filled.’’

He further revealed that IHVN had donated similar equipment to other fire stations the previous day, including the NJI Fire Station, the Games Village Station, the Asokoro Headquarters, and the station at Kuje. (NAN)