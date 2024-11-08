Instil Islamic principles in your children, NASFAT urges parents

The Nasrul-Lahil Fatih Society (NASFAT) has kicked off its annual women’s week, with a call on parents to uphold Islamic values in raising their children.

During a press conference held in Lagos in anticipation of NASFAT’s 25th Women’s Week celebration, Alhaja Nurat Jolaosho, chairperson of the planning committee, urged women to engage their children in ways that help them understand and embrace Islamic teachings and guide them to be positive representatives of Islam.

The 2024 NASFAT Annual Women’s Week, running from Sunday, November 10 to Sunday, November 17, brings together about 3,000 NASFAT women from various branches and groups worldwide.

The event focuses on women empowerment, Islamic values, and community engagement.

Jolaosho highlighted NASFAT’s ongoing efforts to empower Muslim women, including investing in Fountain University—NASFAT’s tertiary institution—and providing leadership training, mentorship, and financial support for women to start businesses.

She noted that these initiatives contribute to the broader society by equipping women with essential skills and opportunities.

She also mentioned NASFAT’s new “Orphans and Out-of-School Girls Care Initiative,” which aims to support less privileged and orphaned girls by enrolling them in fully funded vocational programme.

Jolaosho further said the group plans to establish a “Transit Home” for female victims of gender-based violence (GBV), further extending NASFAT’s social support efforts.

The week-long event will include interfaith collaboration, providing non-Muslim sisters an opportunity to share insights on youth engagement and charitable activities.

Other highlights include a visit to a centre for the visually impaired in Lagos, symbolising the group’s commitment to inclusivity and community service.